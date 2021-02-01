Coquihalla closed southbound

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound following a vehicle incident.

DriveBC reported the crash about 4:20 p.m., Monday, between exit 290: Merritt and exit 183: Peers Creek. The road is closed for about 115 km.

According to reports on social media there are several vehicles involved in the collision including a semi-truck.

There is an assessment in progress and alternative routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

Highway 5 is experiencing heavy fog and a snowfall warning is in place for Monday night into Tuesday. Fog patches should lift by this evening and about 15 cm of snow is expected overnight.

