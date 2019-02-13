Coquihalla closed southbound near Hope

DriveBC suggests detouring via Highway 1

The sun is shining, but people are still being advised against travelling the Coquihalla Highway: a vehicle incident between Exits 192 and 183, about 10 k.m. north of Hope, has closed the left lane in both directions.

Drivers are warned that traffic in the area will be slow going, and police have reported no serious injuries were caused by the accident.

DriveBC has marked the incident as “major,” and advises drivers to detour via Highway 1, or Highway 5A and Highway 3.

More to come.

