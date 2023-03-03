The Coquihalla Highway continues to be closed due to severe winter weather. (Jessica Okert/Facebook)

The Coquihalla Highway continues to be closed due to severe winter weather. (Jessica Okert/Facebook)

UPDATE: Coquihalla remains closed for snowy conditions

The highway has had a snowfall warning since Wednesday afternoon

Update 1:50 p.m.

The Coquihalla will remain closed in both directions until at least 4 p.m. as crews continue to create safer driving conditons.

Environment Canada has also lengthed the snowfall warning, stating the stretch of the highway from Hope to Merritt is expecting another 15 centimetres.

Update 10:40 a.m.

The vehicle incident in the southbound lanes have been cleared but the highway is now closed in both directions due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather.

Crews are clearing snow to create safer driving conditions.

DriveBC’s next update will be at 2 p.m.

Update 9:55 a.m.

DriveBC estimates the Coquihalla’s southbound lanes will be open around 11 a.m.

Update 8:05 a.m.

The Coqiuhalla Highway’s southbound lanes will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, major delays are expected and an assessment is in progress.

Original

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is at Ladner Creek Bridge and all southbound lanes are closed. According to multiple posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group, a semi-truck has crashed into a power pole and BC Hydro is on the way. There is no power outage in the area.

All northbound lanes are open. DriveBC’s next update will come at 8 a.m.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the highway has had a snowfall warning. The warning got extended by Environment Canada on Friday morning as another 5-10 centimetres is expected. Heavy snow is expected to slow down as Friday goes on.

More to come.

READ MORE: WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SkillsTradeBC hosts open houses in Kelowna, Vernon
Next story
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks housing, cost of living in Penticton

Just Posted

Polson Residential Care
Second seniors’ home hit with illness in 1 week in Vernon

Demand for construction and skilled trades workers is higher than ever. (Pixabay photo)
SkillsTradeBC hosts open houses in Kelowna, Vernon

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says almost $20 million for local governments will help fund key projects. The funding from the province’s $1 billion Growing Communities Fund was announced Friday, March 3, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Nearly $20 million for Vernon-Monashee will help fund key projects

The Vancouver Canucks are trading Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fourth round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The announcement was made March 3, 2023 – eight months in to Lazar’s three-year deal with the Canucks. (Vancouver Canucks photo)
Vancouver Canucks trade Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to New Jersey