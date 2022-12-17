Hwy 5 at Larson Hill, 36 km south of Merritt on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. (Photo- DriveBC)

Coquihalla Highway hit with winter storm warning; 20 cm of snow expected to fall

Snowfall event from Hope to Merritt expected through Sunday afternoon: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall on the road starting on Saturday evening (Dec. 17) through to Sunday afternoon.

The warning includes periods of heavy snow and reduced visibility.

“Accompanying the arctic front, a period of strong outflow winds will result in low visibilities tonight due to blowing snow,” Environment Canada notes.

Light snow will start today and intensify this evening, before conditions begin to ease Sunday afternoon.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the warning adds. “Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

At lower elevations, between 2 to 4 cm of snow is in the forecast for most of B.C.’s Interior.

Temperatures across the region could drop to as low as -15 C overnight.

