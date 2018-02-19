Coquihalla lane closed due to crash

A crash has snarled traffic on the Coquihalla

A portion of the Coquihalla is closed this morning due to a vehicle incident at the Portia Exit.

To deal with the issue, highway crews have closed Highway 5 at Merritt Exit 286.

RELATED: MULTI VEHICLE CRASH SNARLS TRAFFIC

An assessment is in progress. Alternate routes to Merritt are Highway 8 to Highway 1, or Highway 5A to Highway 3. No estimated time of opening.

Another update is expected at 7 a.m.

