Traffic is backed up on Friday afternoon at Box Canyon. (Drive BC image)

Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

‘Slicker than snot on a doorknob,’ warns 4-wheel drive enthusiast

The Coquihalla is “slicker than snot on a doorknob,” a member of the 4-Wheel Drive Association of B.C. reported Friday afternoon.

Traffic is backed up to a stop, northbound, north of the Great Bear Snowshed on Highway 5 (Box Canyon).

No accidents have been reported, however, Drive B.C.’s traffic cams confirm that vehicles are stopped on the highway and nobody is moving. Traffic began to jam up at about 2:40 p.m.

Drive BC is also cautioning drivers to allow for extra time to travel, due to high volume at Box Canyon.

Matt Ion, an administrator for the 4-Wheel Drive Association’s Facebook page, warned motorists to use caution on the Coquihalla as they head out to enjoy the weekend.

“Coquihalla is a mess right now, everyone,” he said. “Couple dozen trucks and vehicles spun out northbound north of show shed, car spun out and traffic stopped at the chain-up. Trucks chaining up in the middle of the road, traffic not moving.”

“Slicker than snot on a doorknob southbound past Zopkios.”

