Coquihalla rollover near Hope sends three to hospital

Highway closed in both directions for three hours, was not expected to fully reopen until midnight

The Coquihalla Highway was expected remain closed until midnight after a crash near Hope sent three people to hospital.

Three ambulances were dispatched after receiving a call shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday about a single-vehicle rollover east of Hope, said Kevin Sauve, spokesperson with BC Emergency Health Services. An air ambulance was also dispatched, then recalled because it was not needed.

One person was transported in critical condition, Sauve said, while two others were transported in stable condition.

According to Drive BC, the highway was closed in both directions at the Carolin Mines exit around 5:30 p.m. Northbound lanes re-opened around 8 p.m.

No word yet on the cause of the rollover.

#BCHwy5 Southbound, 20 km east of #HopeBC, remains closed to traffic, however, those who are stuck in the closure area are being guided through the scene. No new traffic being allowed southbound.https://t.co/D5y2xwk40Z — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 4, 2018



