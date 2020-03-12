Major Sports leagues around the world are playing games withourt fans due to the Coronavirus. (Contributed)

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading, fear is growing and as a result events are being cancelled.

Hours after the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, the world was flooded with announcements about sporting and music event cancellations as well as travel bans.

The NBA has suspended its season. Coachella, arguably the world’s most famous festival has been postponed and one of the world’s biggest movie stars, Tom Hanks, has contracted the virus. Not to mention Italy, Spain, Iran and China have essentially shutdown.

There are now over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada, including 39 cases in B.C., the second-most of any province. At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19 or any natural health products that are authorized to protect against it. The best thing people can do is wash their hands and stay away from large groups.

International conferences and other large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may increase the risk of spreading the virus, according to the Government of Canada. Events all over the world are being cancelled, including in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Capital News will be keeping track of the status of local events in the Okanagan.

School Trip to Europe (Penticton students)

School District 67 made the decision to cancel a school trip to Europe planned for Spring Break.

Sixteen students from all three of the district’s high schools had planned to go on the trip that would have included stops in France, England, and Amsterdam. School District 67 assistant superintendent, Todd Manuel said the decision was made with children’s health as the top priority.

SD 23 School Trip – North Okanagan

The North Okanagan Community based EF trip to Italy-Greece for Spring Break has been postponed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

According to group leader, retired Pleasant Valley Secondary School teacher Paul Britton, the same trip is being rescheduling for late August and early September.

BC Aboriginal Diabetes ConferencePenticton

A large Aboriginal conference that was to be held in Penticton, the BC Aboriginal Diabetes Conference, has also been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was originally scheduled to take place March 16 to 19 at the Lakeside Resort. Over 350 people were expected to attend, according to event’s Facebook page.

Kelowna Fan Experience (KFX) – Kelowna

Kelowna’s annual comic con festival has been rescheduled because of growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Kelowna Fan Experience (KFX) canceled the event voluntarily after a health assessment was conducted by Interior Health on Mar. 10.

READ MORE: Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Just Posted

COVID-19 concerns cancels Vernon’s national ski championships

Safety and health of athletes No. 1 priority for Nordiq Canada and Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club

Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

Tummy ache leads to devastating news for Enderby man

Otherwise healthy 43 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COLUMN: Buying toilet paper in a time of panic

The response to the coronavirus outbreak is eerily similar to a number of previous panics

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Morning Start: The Scottish have 421 words for snow

Your morning start for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Most Read