There will be no bums in seats March 13 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre after the NONA Child Development Centre had to cancel its inaugural talent show fundraiser. (File photo)

Coronavirus halts Vernon talent show

NONA’s inaugural fundraiser stopped dead in its tracks after provincial health officer bans crowds

The first annual NONA Talent Show has been postponed in the wake of growing COVID-19 concerns.

NONA Child Development Centre made the announcement with “heavy hearts” following its dress rehearsal at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, March 12.

The inaugural fundraiser show was slated for Friday, March 13.

With heavy hearts, we regret to announce that the First Annual NONA Talent Show is postponed due to the recent announcement by the BC Provincial Health Officer. Dr. Bonnie Henry has directed event organizers to cancel any gathering larger than 250 people. We found this out during the dress rehearsal and it was shaping up to be an entertaining and fun evening 😭. We would like to thank our amazing 🤩talent, wonderful 🥰sponsors,and volunteers 🥳. Tomorrow Ticket Seller will be in touch with everyone who has purchased tickets to the show. Please watch our Facebook page as more information becomes available. @vernonperformingarts @designermon @karissadawn.music #NONA #nonatalentshow #vernonbc #community

The cancellation is due to Thursday’s update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry directing organizers to cancel events for any gathering larger than 250 people.

“We found this out during the dress rehearsal and it was shaping up to be an entertaining and fund evening,” NONA said in its announcement on Instagram. “We would like to thank our amazing talent, wonderful sponsors and volunteers.”

Ticket Seller will be in touch with those who already purchased tickets to the show to discuss options.

Thursday, the Performing Arts Centre confirmed it would still be hosting its upcoming concerts and events, but things may change as the centre’s society is re-evaluating the evolving situation.

Follow Vernon Morning Star’s running list of cancellations across the Okanagan here.

READ MORE: ‘We are in this together,’ Vernon mayor says amid coronavirus concerns

READ MORE: Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Coronavirus

