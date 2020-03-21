(File)

Coronavirus: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

The three cases have been reported in less than a week

Eagle Pass Heliski confirmed today that a previous guest has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on their webpage, a guest who stayed in private accommodation and skied with the company from March 9 to 12 tested positive for COVID-19 once they arrived in their home country.

The company said all parties with known exposure will be contacted and advised to self-isolate for 14-days and self-monitor for symptoms. They have also reported the case to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Eagle Pass Heliski closed on March 17.

The Revelstoke Review reached out to the company, but Ian Tomm, president of Eagle Pass Heliskiing, would not provide more details or comment.

This is the third case in less than a week for Revelstoke that a visiting heliskier has tested positive for COVID-19 once they returned home.

The first was a guest with Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing on March 17 and the second was a client with Canadian Mountain Holidays on March 20.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested positive for COVID-19

According to the province, COVID-19 cases that are diagnosed outside Canada will not be counted towards official Canadian statistics on the virus.

Revelstoke’s first locally tested case of COVID-19 was also confirmed on March 17. Today, a new COVID-19 testing and assessment site opened in Revelstoke at the local hospital.

READ MORE: Revelstoke opens new testing site for COVID-19

As-of-today, B.C. has 424 cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 have died. Also, six people in the province have fully recovered for the virus.

READ MORE: More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

Just Posted

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Armstrong declares local state of emergency, closes access to buildings

City services will still be provided remotely and in a limited capacity during COVID-19 pandemic

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

Vernon daycare supporting essential service workers amid COVID-19

Maven Lane has closed its doors to all other members as of 5:30 p.m. March 20

Vernon’s Sparkling Hill Resort closes amid COVID-19

Resort’s closure comes into effect at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 21

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Mitchell’s Musings: At least there’s no zombies around

Former editor and columnist says hording unnecessary, but he gets it

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing for spring flooding

Snow pack levels higher than normal in the region

Coronavirus: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

The three cases have been reported in less than a week

Canadian coronavirus afternoon update: B.C. death toll rises, spas and other businesses ordered closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Five day trial needed to resolve custody of small town caboose

The Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trail Society (VTS) are chugging… Continue reading

Hotel Eldorado temporarily shutting doors to help slow COVID-19

The Kelowna hotel closes its doors Saturday with plans to reopen April 30

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Most Read