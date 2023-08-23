Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Coroner confirms human remains found in shoe on Victoria beach

Investigation continues into the July discovery

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed a shoe found on a Victoria beach in July contained human remains.

As a result, this is now an open coroner’s investigation and as such, no other information could be shared at this time.

The shoe was discovered on Gonzales Beach, prompting the investigation.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores. Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

