Okanagan Correctional Centre is near to two large wildfires in the South Okanagan. (Phil Mclachlan - Western News - File)

Corrections in talks on possible evacuation of Okanagan Correctional Centre

Corrections is speaking with local emergency officials concerning nearby wildfires

BC Corrections is currently in talks with emergency management officials on whether to evacuate the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

The ongoing dialogue concerns nearby wildfires such as the Nk’Mip Creek and the Thomas Creek wildfires.

All provincial correctional centres have contingency plans with protocols in place to deal with wildfires and other potential emergencies, including protocols for evacuations in coordination with emergency officials.

“For security reasons, details of BC Corrections’ contingency plans and protocols – including any planned or actual evacuations or transfers of individuals in custody – cannot be disclosed,” said Travis Paterson, a public affairs officer and media relations for the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

The Nk’Mip Creek was first reported on July 19, quickly swelling to over 700 hectares and sending dark clouds which rained ash as far as Penticton.

As of Tuesday morning, the Nk’Mip Creek fire is currently listed at over 1,100 hectares and out of control.

