Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped find and rescue a pair of UTV enthusiasts who got separated from a group outing that started near Lake Country. They were found Sunday morning near a North Okanagan lake. (File photo)

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped find and rescue a pair of UTV enthusiasts who got separated from a group outing that started near Lake Country. They were found Sunday morning near a North Okanagan lake. (File photo)

COSAR rescues couple missing from Lake Country outing

Duo got separated from group ride and were found wandering a forest service road in North Okanagan

Two people were located safely by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) Sunday morning above a popular North Okanagan lake.

COSAR was called to look for a couple in a side-by-side Utility Task Vehicle who went missing after a group ride that started near Postill Lake, above Lake Country. They were part of a fundraising group of off-road enthusiasts who went out Saturday, Nov. 27, and then became separated from the main group.

The pair ended up spending the night near King Edward Lake near Lavington after their side-by-side broke down. They were found walking along the Aberdeen Forest Service Road this morning by a motorist driving in the area. The couple were driven to an RCMP officer as COSAR and Vernon SAR teams were being deployed.

More then 20 COSAR and Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers responded, as did a large number of four-wheel drive enthusiasts from Kelowna.

COSAR would like to thank all those who volunteered, and remind outdoor enthusiasts that filing a trip planned could help prevent an unplanned night in the woods.

Sunday’s task was COSAR’s 97th of the year.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue looking for new building

READ MORE: 2021 busiest year for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Search and Rescue

Previous story
Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth

Just Posted

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped find and rescue a pair of UTV enthusiasts who got separated from a group outing that started near Lake Country. They were found Sunday morning near a North Okanagan lake. (File photo)
COSAR rescues couple missing from Lake Country outing

Lake Country’s Chase Van Buuren of Limitless Manufacturing secured a deal with Arlene Dickinson and Wes Hall on the CBC-TV show Dragon’s Den. (CBC/Dragon’s Den photo)
Two Dragons make offer to Lake Country businessman

The Similkameen River near Highway 3, approximately 15 east of Princeton. Photo Facebook
Highway 3 east of Princeton starting to flood

Another 130 voters cast ballots during advanced voting Saturday, Nov. 27, at Vernon City Hall ahead of the Dec. 4 byelection to elect a councillor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two more advance polls ahead of Vernon byelection