COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is being treated.

A snowmobile rider suffering from a heart attack was rescued by COSAR at Graystokes Provincial Park around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

COSAR responded with 16 members, including a snowmobile and UTV ground crew, which drove to the Graystokes. Valhalla Helicopters provided a Bell Jet Ranger and transported three COSAR members with advanced medical training from COSAR base to the patient at the Hilton Cabin.

“A landing field had been prepared by members of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club. Meanwhile the COSAR snowmobile crew stood by as a backup in case the helicopter was unable to reach the patient,” a COSAR representative said in a press release.

“Fortunately, that was not the case and the helicopter returned to YLW and a waiting ambulance.”

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is being treated.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees
Next story
Your March 5 Morning Brief

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election

Repeat champs at OC spaghetti bridge competition

Grade 9 students from Lumby stand as champs at 35th annual contest at Okanagan College in Kelowna

Acclaimed British rockers roll through Okanagan

Wishbone Ash is slated to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26

Mountain Film Festival rolls through SilverStar

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival screens at National Altitude Training Centre March 10

Vernon youth recognized globally

Samantha Sewell was named a 2017 Global Change Leader

Your March 5 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Indebted auto-insurer asks for public feedback on rate structure

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Newly developed 3D printed tissues could advance cancer research

UBC Okanagan prof. says the technique is a valuable new tool

54-40 to perform new album, classics in Kelowna

54-40 will be in Kelowna March 31 performing from their new album Keep On Walking.

B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Starting March 5, five local police departments will try a pilot program to deliver eTickets

Tickets moving quickly for Okanagan Fest of Ale

The annual Okanagan Fest of Ale will take place in Penticton on April 13 and 14

Impaired driver arrested on TransCanada Highway

A man being pursued by RCMP came to a rough stop this… Continue reading

Most Read