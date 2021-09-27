Cottonwoods coming down at Vernon beach

City to remove 6 hazardous trees today, more to come in part of ongoing project

Six cottonwoods will be removed from Kin Beach Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star file)

Six cottonwood trees are being removed from Kin Beach Monday (Sept. 27) and more will be removed this week as part of ongoing maintenance.

These trees are considered past their life expectancy and are becoming hazardous, the city said Monday morning.

Over the past five years, the city has removed some on an annual basis as they are typically less stable than other mature trees which could lead to falling branches in strong winds or major storms.

“To make sure we still have beautiful trees in our park, the Parks Department has planted other varieties of trees throughout the park as succession trees,” parks manager Kendra Kryszak said.

Beachgoers are asked to respect the construction zones at Kin Beach and stay away from the area.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Oct. 1.

