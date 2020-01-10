Cougar allegedly kills turkey on Vernon resident’s deck

The incident allegedly took place near the Vernon Yacht Club Friday morning.

A Vernon man has reported witnessing a cougar devour a turkey on his deck Friday morning.

Dave Henry, a resident living in Harbour Heights near the Vernon Yacht Club, posted news of the sighting in the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook page around 10:30 a.m.

“Just saw a cougar kill a turkey on my deck, brutal,” wrote Henry.

Other nearby residents reported sightings within the last two weeks, supposing it to have been the same cougar.

“He’s been rolling around everywhere he stalked our house on juniper for two days this past week,” wrote Sierra Pippus.

The sighting has not yet been confirmed by local conservation officers. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Brendan Shykora