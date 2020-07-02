This cougar, eventually shot while stalking a police officer, was first reported to RCMP on June 2, 10 a.m. (Contributed)

Cougar shot by RCMP will be returned to First Nations

A cougar that threatened a residential Princeton neighbourhood prior to being killed by RCMP will be returned to First Nations.

Sgt. Robert Hughes shot the cougar as it stalked him near the Deerview Motel on Highway 3.

Hughes said he believes the Upper Similkameen Indian Band will have the cat for cultural and ceremonial purposes.

“It is absolutely the best outcome for the community, the First Nations, and the animal,” said Hughes.

On June 2, police received two reports of a cougar in town limits. It was also photographed in a backyard on Westridge Drive.

During a search with another RCMP officer and a wildlife Conservation Officer, Hughes was alone when he saw the cougar tracking him.

“I don’t know. I just knew something and I turned around…I could feel the hairs on the back of my neck.”

He saw the animal, sniffing at his tracks, about 40 metres away.

Hughes said he took no pleasure in killing the cat, but understands that an adult cougar, lingering in an populated area, could not be trusted to act normally. “I did it for the safety of the community. We have kids coming out of school and this is not a small kitty…It’s a predator.”

Related: Cougar spotted at Princeton high school

sAndrea’s Signature

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria
Next story
Amnesty International Okanagan event to dispel myths, advocate for refugees

Just Posted

Residents evacuated at Vernon care facility due to potential gas leak

FortisBC and Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on scene at Hearthstone Manor

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens to vehicle traffic

Traffic in the park was closed on June 30 due to flooding following heavy rain

Amnesty International Okanagan event to dispel myths, advocate for refugees

Among the online event’s guest speakers is a refugee who now lives in Vernon

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

Lake Country mine makes way for industrial project

Council holds a special meeting to rezone property

RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon senior

The missing 73-year-old is believed to have been paddle boarding in Okanagan Lake June 30

Cougar shot by RCMP will be returned to First Nations

A cougar that threatened a residential Princeton neighbourhood prior to being killed… Continue reading

Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport

Masks or face coverings are required at all times at the airport

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to reopen the road to traffic

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Dog rescued from rocky ledge in Summerland

Penticton Search and Rescue members perform high angle rescue

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

Most Read