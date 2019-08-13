Strapped with a 100-do-good-dollars, city Councillor Maxine DeHart rewards helmet-wearers. (Anthony Lewis - Farming Karma)

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

Armed with 100-do-good-dollars and a city councillor, Farming Karma took to the streets to give pedestrians free movie tickets.

Kelowna City Councillor Maxine DeHart featured in Farming Karma’s Do Good Show last week, handing out movie tickets to anyone — from Europeans to police officers to little girls — who were wearing a helmet.

READ MORE: Clean up City Park this Saturday

“And here’s a duck,” said Anthony Lewis, co-founder of Farming Karma and web series host. “I love ducks.”

If you happened to be riding a bike and thought you could get a movie ticket because you had a hat on; were you right?

“No, that does not count. We are looking for helmets because that is the law,” DeHart said in the video.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Vernon businessman seeks help in identifying truck in hit in run
Next story
Service is up and running for Lumby Telus customers

Just Posted

Service is up and running for Lumby Telus customers

Some Lumby customers were without service after a cell site malfunctioned on Monday

Overruled plea agreement means 426 days in jail for Okanagan woman

The woman’s crimes took place between the Vernon and Penticton area

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

Vernon businessman seeks help in identifying truck in hit in run

Two businesses were struck by a pickup truck Sunday afternoon

HomeSense welcomes first Vernon customers

HomeSense can now be found across from Value Village in the north end shopping centre

A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

What started as a therapeutic horseriding facility has become so much more

Accused pleads not guilty to charges from North Okanagan police chase

Man alleged to have committed string of offences from Salmon Arm, Enderby to Sicamous

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Hergott: Don’t villainize those involved in tragedy

Lawyer Paul Hergott says something good can come from the deepest of tragedies

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Most Read