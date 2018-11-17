- District of Lake Country

Council to approve borrowing of $6.6 million for new Lake Country fire hall

Council will decide Tuesday night if the district should borrow up to $6.6 million for a new hall

Lake Country’s new council will be deciding on whether to pass a bylaw Tuesday night which will allow for the construction of a new fire hall in Okanagan Centre.

If approved, the loan authorization bylaw will allow the district to borrow up to $6.6 million for the construction of the hall.

Lake Country residents gave a resounding yes during the hall’s referendum, held on the same day as the election on Oct. 20, with 1,724 votes compared to those who voted no with 1,026.

READ MORE: Baker remains Lake Country’s mayor, fire hall upgrade approved

Over the years the new fire hall was met with controversy and a similar referendum for a new hall was defeated in 2008.

Some Lake Country residents were upset about the cost and the placement of the new hall, but the hall’s new home on Okanagan Centre Road East was decided because of a study which determined it would be able to reach the most amount of structures with the new location, said Mayor James Baker, in a previous interview with The Calendar.

READ MORE: Lake Country’s proposed fire hall a ‘Taj Mahal,’ says critic

The loan will be paid in a period of 20 years at about $476,000 per year at a borrowing rate of 3.5 per cent, according to the District of Lake Country’s website. The cost to an average home of $656,000 would be $90 per year for 20 years.

The talk around a new fire hall also tied with discussions about wildfire mitigation, which was a hot issue after the Nighthawk Road wildfire in Okanagan Centre destroyed eight homes in 2017. Insured losses equalled more than $13 million.

Lake Country’s new councillors Cara Reed and Jerremy Kozub also showed their support for a new fire hall during the election campaign.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 B.C. cities break temperature records
Next story
$224.5 million announced for Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers harpoon Ballenas Whalers

No. 1 AA ranked Vernon Panthers score 51-14 BC quarterfinal victory at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Vernon’s Brett Taylor wins Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest

“I just kind of winged it I guess.”

West Kelowna Warriors suffer loss to the Vernon Vipers

The Warriors offence couldn’t get any traction as they lose their second in a row

Scammer targeting elderly in Kelowna with broken-down vehicle story

A door to door scammer is in Kelowna, targeting seniors according to Kelowna RCMP

Council to approve borrowing of $6.6 million for new Lake Country fire hall

Council will decide Tuesday night if the district should borrow up to $6.6 million for a new hall

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

New maintenance crew to look after Okanagan Connector

Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. will replace Argo Road Maintenance Inc. in 2019

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Letter: Election loss in Kelowna blamed on racism

For decades I have written in the local press about racism.

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Most Read