Councillor drumming up Lumby Days support with ‘rant’

Nick Hodge writes tongue-in-cheek Facebook post opposing Mardi Gras theme

Nick Hodge

Nick Hodge is shocked and appalled.

And kidding.

The Lumby councillor raised an eyebrow or two when he posted his tongue-in-cheek opposition to the 2018 theme for Lumby Days on the Mardi Gras Theme For Lumby DAYS 2018 Facebook page.

“Mardi Gras is not a suitable theme for Lumby,” wrote Hodge. “My research leads me to believe that it will lead to acdts of debauchery such as music and dancing, and blocking traffic in the streets…

“The village should strongly condemn this choice of themes, and ask the Lumby Days committee to reconsider.”

Before the hate mail is penned, Hodge said his post was done strictly in fun, a result of one of his own wonderful memories in life, and hoping to drum up interest in Lumby Days.

“I was in Tepotzotlan, Mexico, eight years ago for their Carnaval,” said Hodge. “They had their churches’ parishes enter the parade, people were dancing, bands were playing. I thought we could do the same with our social clubs, like the Lions, chamber of commerce, and have them challenge each other.

“I would love to see brass bands and everybody dressed up and have people come from all over.”

The annual Lumby Days – complete with its Mardi Gras theme and with Hodge taking part – runs June 8 to 10.

Previous story
Fresh powder alert on area mountains
Next story
INTERVIEW: Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Just Posted

Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Incident happened in Armstrong, where man allegedly assaulted parents in home

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Councillor drumming up Lumby Days support with ‘rant’

Nick Hodge writes tongue-in-cheek Facebook post opposing Mardi Gras theme

New year brings challenges, opportunities for Vernon homeless

Social Planning Council/Partners in Action working on new strategies

Mayor has park plan wish list

Coldstream’s Jim Garlick wants fire fuel load and parking concerns addressed

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C. community

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

Timely documentary showcases empowered female DJs

Amplify HER a graphic novel and motion comic series, to be screened in Kelowna this Saturday

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Most Read