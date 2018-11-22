Counsel obtained in alleged assault on Vernon officers case

Kyle Larue, 27, will appear next Dec. 13 to consult counsel

A man in custody charged with assaulting three police officers during an altercation has obtained counsel.

Kyle Frances Larue, a 27-year-old Vernon man of no fixed address, appeared in Vernon Law Courts before Justice of the Peace Dalene Krenz Thursday, Nov. 22. Defence lawyer Rod Wark told the court that he had been appointed to the file through legal services and requested an adjournment to Dec. 13 to consult counsel.

Larue is charged with assaulting a peace officer, taking or attempting to take the weapon of a peace officer, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Vernon RCMP said they responded to an unwanted person who became violent with police after being repeatedly asked to leave private property at the Wholesale Club.

An officer attempted to speak with the man, however, when doing so the man became violent and a struggle ensued, police said. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly attempted to disarm the officer and produced a knife and bear spray. Multiple units were required to execute the arrest.

“Three officers in this incident were assaulted, with two of those officers being injured,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Even after being injured, the responding officer was able to retain his weapon, keep himself, along with the public safety and take the male into custody.”

None of the charges against Larue have been proven in court. He is released in recognizance with numerous conditions.

