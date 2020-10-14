Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)

Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

After falling victim to two housing rental scams, a couple new to Revelstoke is still homeless.

The couple, originally from Australia and Ireland, moved to Canada on a two-year working visa. After the two pooled savings, they came to Revelstoke from Ontario for the winter season, securing jobs at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

While still in Ontario, the couple started looking for housing in Revelstoke. The two posted an ad to Kijiji, asking for accommodation.

“That was our first mistake,” said Brian Mcgonagle.

The couple got a response from someone calling themselves Brent Lefrancois, who said he had a property available and provided photos.

Lefrancois told the couple, in an email, he had recently moved to North Carolina as his daughter and her husband died in a car crash and he was now in the U.S. to look after his grandchildren. Lefrancois said he needed someone to “take good care of my property.”

He sent the couple a rental application form and a lease agreement form, asking for a damage deposit and two months’ rent, which totalled $2,100.

“We knew finding housing in Revelstoke was difficult, so we went for it,” said Mcgonagle. The couple e-transferred the money and never heard from the person again.

Realizing they were scammed, the couple called the police.

Yet, Revelstoke RCMP said these cases are difficult to solve, particularly if the fraudster is overseas.

“Once you press send on an e-transfer, it’s gone,” said Sergeant Chris Dobbs.

He said rental scams in Revelstoke are common, particularly because it’s difficult to find housing and renters are desperate.

“It’s ripe for fraudsters.”

READ MORE: B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Still, on the hunt for a place to live, the couple was contacted by a person referring to himself as Jacques Lafleur.

Now weary, the couple researched B.C. tenancy laws, learning landlords could only ask for half a month’s rent prior to moving in.

“However, this man was far more cunning,” Mcgonagle said.

READ MORE: 3 things to know if you live in a rental in B.C.

The person provided photos of the rental property and sent copies of a driver’s license with his name on it. The couple looked up Lafleur on the Government of Ontario website and he appeared to be real.

“It seemed legit,” Mcgonagle said.

To secure the property, the couple paid a $500 damage deposit. The person promised a virtual tour on Oct. 5 but cancelled due to something “urgent”. He sent a rental agreement and told the couple keys were in the garage.

The person then asked for the first month’s rent. Still hesitant, the couple said they visited a bank to wire the money. However, the bank said the address provided was flagged for fraud.

The couple told the person and they soon stopped responding.

Who is Jacques Lafleur?

With a copy of the driver’s license, Black Press was able to track down Lafleur. However, Lafleur said he is also a victim of fraud.

Approximately five months ago, he also posted on Kijiji looking for accommodation in Kitchener, Ont. for his wife, himself and his mother. A “landlord” asked for IDs from all three, which Lafleur provided, along with $800.

The perspective landlord said he would mail the keys, even providing photos of the trip to the mailbox. He also gave Lafleur a driver’s license, which Lafleur later learned was also stolen.

Eventually, the landlord stopped contacting Lafleur and stole his identity.

“I am so angry,” said Lafleur. He contacted police but was also told little could be done.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

Still homeless

Mcgonagle and his partner still came to Revelstoke and plan to stay for the winter.

“We’re on a once in a lifetime trip. We’re not here to make money, but see what Canada has to offer.”

However, since “Lafleur” had provided an actual address, the couple visited the house to warn the homeowners of the scam.

“It was quite surprising,” said Stephanie Miller.

“It’s concerning that people can just show up at my door with a truckload of stuff, expecting to move in,” she said.

Matt Cherry, a moderator of the Facebook group Revy Rentals, which has over 11,000 members, said rental scams are common. Cherry who also owns multiple houses in Revelstoke, said he even found one of his properties for rent on the Stoke List, a local classifieds website when it wasn’t.

Cherry said one of the reasons he created Revy Rentals was to try and provide a secure rental forum.

In the last several years, Cherry said he has blocked roughly 400 people trying to join the Facebook group as scammers.

“Unfortunately, the scams are getting better and better and providing more information to seem legit.”

Cherry encourages all prospective renters to Google landlords, Facetime (if they are outside Revelstoke) and get a tour of the property before handing over any money.

Revelstoke RCMP suggests finding accommodation through a management company, such as Revelstoke Property Services or a reliable website, such as Airbnb. If possible, always meet the landlord.

“If the accommodation seems too good to be true, don’t do it. It probably isn’t,” said Sergeant Chris Dobbs.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon and OKIB plant tree to mark second year of collaboration
Next story
Better data needed to address inequalities exposed by COVID-19: Njoo

Just Posted

Distracted driving is known to cause crashes (BPD photo)
Vernon RCMP volunteers on the lookout for distracted drivers

Those observed with their phones behind the wheel will be issued a written warning

Ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, Enderby residents can put their questions to the Shuswap riding’s three candidates: Greg Kyllo for the BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. Questions can be submitted to the Enderby chamber by Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. (Salmon Arm Observer image)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Enderby all-candidates forum takes video format

Residents can submit questions for the Shuswap’s three candidates by Oct. 16

Members of the City of Vernon and the Okanagan Indian Band celebrated the second anniversary of the Relationship Accord Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, by planting a tree at Sandy/Kin Beach. Representing the city and the band are (from left): Coun. Kelly Fehr (city), Coun. Sheldon Louis (OKIB), Coun. Akbal Mund (city), Coun. Ryan Oliverius (OKIB), Mayor Victor Cumming (city). (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon and OKIB plant tree to mark second year of collaboration

Okanangan Indian Band and city signed Relationship Accord in 2018

Accelerate Okanagan is launching the Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency (DER3) Program in response to COVID-19. The program will help businesses from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos enter or expand into the increasingly online economy. (Contributed)
Get web savvy: New program schools Okanagan businesses

Accelerate Okanagan is offering its DER3 program in response to COVID-19

The City of Vernon will no longer refer to the portion at the east end of 30th Avenue as Suicide Hill, given the negative connotation of the monkier, in its literature. (Morning Star - file photo)
City of Vernon to eliminate Suicide Hill name from literature

Council unanimously votes to refer to legendary Vernon landmark as 30th Avenue Hill

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Chase Fire Department extinguished a grass fire burning alongside the Trans-Canada Highway in April 2020. (Ann Steenhuysen photo)
RCMP report another suspicious fire extinguished in Shuswap

Adding to several fires set in August, police found a damp log burning in September near Aylmer Road

Chase RCMP hear varying versions of why crash on Sept. 23 occurred. (File photo)
Loud warning sound in car blamed for North Shuswap crash

Chase RCMP hear different version of events from witness

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

Kruger-Allen is in court facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats along with breaches to his probation for an incident that took place Oct. 19, 2019.
Penticton man accused in beach assault back in court

Thomas Kruger-Allen will appear again Oct. 26

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

Most Read