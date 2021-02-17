Couple honoured with Vernon Winter Carnival volunteer award

Cors and Pat Verhage have been announced as the winners of the 2021 Vernon Winter Carnival Jesse Ferguson Memorial Award for volunteerism. (Vernon Winter Carnival photo)

Cors and Pat Verhage’s dedication for countless hours helping with the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Carnival Cops and other Carnival events has been officially recognized.

The pair have been announced as the recipients of the 2021 Jesse Ferguson Award. The trophy is presented to a person or group in the community who has shown years of dedication to Carnival through the support of events and volunteerism.

The Verhages have volunteered for Carnival for many years.

“Thank you Cors and Pat for your love of Carnival,” said the organization. “We look forward to celebrating your award and your achievements when safe to do so.”

This was the first year nominations from the community for the award were accepted.

The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival wrapped Sunday, Feb. 14.

