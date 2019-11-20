Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Man accused in about 15 property crimes in Shuswap since 2017 reported to steal to pay for drug addiction. (File photo)

A 27-year-old Sicamous man with approximately 15 offences involving property crime in the Shuswap over the past two years has been released from custody.

Sheldon Odd was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to 30 days in jail (minus credit for six days spent in jail prior to sentencing) and 12 months’ probation. The sentence was for possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of recognizance. He was accused of stealing from vehicles in a Salmon Arm mobile home park, plus not adhering to a curfew.

Odd was back in court Nov. 19 because on Oct. 24 he was eight minutes late for his curfew and, on Oct. 30, he ‘wilfully resisted or obstructed a peace officer.’

The court heard that when a police officer came to arrest him on a warrant, he obstructed the officer, saying he wasn’t going back to jail.

The sentences for the charges were 30 days, to be served concurrently.

With a pre-sentence credit of 32 days, he was to be released and report to a probation officer by noon Nov. 20.

The court heard that the criminal history Odd had amassed since 2017 was fueled by drug addiction. The court heard he is motivated to do good things, to get a job and is going to take a drug treatment program. He plans to live with his dad and get a job.

The judge said with the drug addiction the reason behind the criminal activity, he would like to see Odd focus on the addiction and not the breach.

The Oct. 1 probation order will continue, which included no contact with his mother or two acquaintances; not to be within 50 metres of Broadview Villas in Salmon Arm, not to change his address or phone number and to obey a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the first three months.

Just after the case wrapped up, two people seated in the courtroom told Odd’s lawyer and the judge that there are three people willing to support Odd to stay out of trouble, but they live in the trailer park he is prohibited from entering.

The order was not changed and it was decided that Odd and his probation officer could discuss the details.

