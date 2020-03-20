BC Transit operator Cara Locke was on the job Friday morning in Williams Lake as bus service continues to be offered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

With the COVID-19 pandemic underway BC Transit has increased its sanitizing measures while still offering services.

For over a week, enhanced cleaning measures have been in place on all its buses across the province.

Buses are cleaned daily with disinfection of hand straps, stop buttons, doors and seat tops.

On its website, BC Transit advises everyone to follow the guidelines set out by the Canadian Public Health Agency as far as hand washing, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or the bend of an arm, and disposing of tissues as soon as possible.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom and when preparing food. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

BC Transit stated it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with regional health authorities and other transit agencies in order to determine best practices and ensure its response is appropriate.

Read more:COVID-19 precautions 'not optional,' B.C.'s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns


