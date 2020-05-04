COVID-19: Breakfast is back at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Breakfast to be served four days a week at mission amid ongoing pandemic

Upper Room Mission announced its doors would close due to financial strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20, 2020. (Contributed)

Breakfast is served once again at the Upper Room Mission in Vernon.

According to a social media post shared Monday, May 4, breakfast will be served between 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“It may not be a sit-down meal, but still staying safe and feeding people,” the post reads.

One individual asked when volunteers will be able to return, the Upper Room Mission (URM) said, “once it’s safe for you all, I’m hoping soon.”

The mission temporarily closed its doors Friday, March 20, due to financial pressures amid COVID-19.

All staff were laid off and the Upper Room Mission Boutique was also forced to close its doors at that time.

General manager Naomi Rouck told the Morning Star last month she’d continue to prepare bagged sandwich lunches for those in need for as long as she could.

“I will try to keep the mission afloat on my own for as long as possible,” she told Black Press March 20. “Hopefully people can see that we are trying and we are not abandoning anybody.”

The Morning Star has reached out to URM for more details as the organization continues to adapt to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Upper Room Mission faces ‘huge financial distress,’ temporary closures

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus