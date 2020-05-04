Upper Room Mission announced its doors would close due to financial strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20, 2020. (Contributed)

COVID-19: Breakfast is back at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Breakfast to be served four days a week at mission amid ongoing pandemic

Breakfast is served once again at the Upper Room Mission in Vernon.

According to a social media post shared Monday, May 4, breakfast will be served between 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“It may not be a sit-down meal, but still staying safe and feeding people,” the post reads.

One individual asked when volunteers will be able to return, the Upper Room Mission (URM) said, “once it’s safe for you all, I’m hoping soon.”

The mission temporarily closed its doors Friday, March 20, due to financial pressures amid COVID-19.

All staff were laid off and the Upper Room Mission Boutique was also forced to close its doors at that time.

General manager Naomi Rouck told the Morning Star last month she’d continue to prepare bagged sandwich lunches for those in need for as long as she could.

“I will try to keep the mission afloat on my own for as long as possible,” she told Black Press March 20. “Hopefully people can see that we are trying and we are not abandoning anybody.”

The Morning Star has reached out to URM for more details as the organization continues to adapt to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Upper Room Mission faces ‘huge financial distress,’ temporary closures

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spike belt subdues smash suspect from Shuswap
Next story
Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Just Posted

Be prepared: City of Vernon

Emergency Preparedness Week perfect time to review, implement emergency plans

COVID-19: Breakfast is back at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Breakfast to be served four days a week at mission amid ongoing pandemic

Spike belt subdues smash suspect from Shuswap

Vernon police arrest Salmon Arm man after string of crimes over weekend

Vernon RCMP remember one of their own

Ret. Cpl. Terry Pakenham died April 24 after battle with cancer

Free Vernon bus rides curbed in June

Front-door loading and fare collection resume June 1 across B.C.

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Summerland worker identified as victim in fatal highway accident

Accident occurred on evening of May 1 near Peachland

Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed near Beaverdell

BC Conservation officers are looking for a distinct vehicle that may have been used in the incident

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

Owners of award-winning Shuswap winery reflect on legacy

For 10 years, Recline Ridge’s Graydon and Maureen Ratzlaff have worked to advance region’s reputation

Land access amid COVID-19 a topic of concern for Penticton Indian Band members

Pandemic causes increased traffic on band land; monitoring increased, gates considered

Most Read