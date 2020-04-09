The 2020 Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19. (Funtastic Sports Society photo)

COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

The sports and music festival in Vernon, Enderby and Port Alberni was scheduled for late June

There will be no Funtastic music festival and slo-pitch tournament in the North Okanagan this year.

The widely popular annual event has been cancelled due to COVID-19, Vernon’s Funtastic Sports Society announced Thursday morning.

Satellite locations in Enderby and Port Alberni have also been called off.

“In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel,” said Ryan McGivern, president of the non-profit society.

“The unknown duration of the pandemic has the directors of Funtastic Sports Society concerned for the health and safety of the participants.”

The festival and tournament were to be held June 26 to 30. Teams registered in Vernon will be contacted and will be allowed to register early for Funtastic 2021.

The A&W Music Festival is being planned for 2021. Tickets will be available online beginning July 1.

“A huge thank you to all the sponsors, ball players, music enthusiasts, volunteers and community for their support and we look forward to coming back even better in 2021 which will be running July 1 to 4, 2021,” McGivern said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cancels Lumby and Cherryville’s biggest events

READ MORE: Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BaseballCoronavirusMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub
Next story
Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Just Posted

COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

The sports and music festival in Vernon, Enderby and Port Alberni was scheduled for late June

Safeway delivers bouquets to Vernon’s self-isolating seniors

Vernon Safeway delivered 79 bouquets to Columbus Court residents Wednesday, April 8

Vernon minor hockey hands out year-end hardware

Organization couldn’t hold annual banquet because of COVID-19

Community Champion: Helping through song and dance

March Community Champion Jasvinder Singh Khatra is a believer in multiculturalism

Spallumcheen speedway application going to public hearing

Owners look to change land use designation of track and rezone it from raceway to industrial land

WATCH: Okanagan choir members sing together virtually

UpStage Kelowna Show Choir wanted to sing together, even if it’s in video form

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

Your morning start for April 9, 2020.

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says

People needing addictions services feel ‘abandoned’ during pandemic, B.C.’s ex-top doctor says

Widespread job losses and more homelessness due to physical distancing at shelters have added hurdles

Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%: StatCan

Unemployment rate hits levels not seen since 2010

COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok

Comprehensive digest of coronavirus news items from around the world

LEGO – it’s not just for children anymore

All in all it’s just another brick in the wall

Most Read