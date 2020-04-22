The Downtown Vernon Association cancelled its summer events Wednesday, April 22, 2020, due to COVID-19. (Downtown Vernon Association)

COVID-19 cancels Sunshine Festival in Vernon

Downtown Vernon Association halts all summer events

All summer events have been cancelled by the Downtown Vernon Association in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its signature street festival.

Sunshine Festival, originally scheduled for June 20; Civic Sounds concert series slated for July and August and June and July’s Try It @ Justice join the ranks of kaput festivals and events that residents were looking forward to this summer.

“While there appears to be some light at the end of the physical distancing tunnel, it is important that we continue to hold the line and take the appropriate steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our entire community remains healthy,” the DVA said in a statement issued April 22.

The decision to cancel these events were difficult, the DVA said, as its event mandate is to provide wide-appealing events and activities to encourage Vernonites to visit downtown’s unique businesses and enjoy the main street atmosphere.

“Event planning takes months of lead up coordination and the financial support of many community-minded businesses,” events and promotions coordinator Heather Sharpe said. “Our downtown businesses and event sponsors are focused on keeping their businesses operational and the current requirements for physical distancing make these types of events near-impossible.”

During this pandemic, the DVA said it encourages residents to remember the small businesses downtown and support them, even if you can’t visit in person.

“It has been difficult for many businesses as they have been required to cut capacity or close entirely by this crisis and many small, independent businesses are doing their best to adapt and respond quickly,” the statement said.

The DVA said its team is looking forward to seeing sidewalks and stores full of happy and healthy people to #DiscoverDowntown soon.

Coronavirus

