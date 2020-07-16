It’s an ordinary day at the office for Peter Kaz, Village Green Hotel manager of special services, as Captain America (Curtis Haines) defends him from Sombra (Megan Sheppard) of Overwatch’s attack. Kaz is the mastermind behind the inaugural Vernon Comic Con at the Hotel May 5, 2018. (Parker Crook - Morning Star file)

COVID-19 cancels Vernon Comic Con

Novel coronavirus pandemic postpones annual event until May 2021

Third time is not the charm for Vernon Comic Con, it seems.

The novel coronavirus appears to be too tough a villain for superhero fans in the North Okanagan as organizers have pulled the plug on the third annual convention.

The Vernon Comic Con, which was originally slated for May, was rescheduled to September after COVID-19 hit in March.

“We hoped that in six months, the world would have been in a better place,” organizers wrote on their Facebook page July 15. “Well, based on the continued developments globally and in our own backyard, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel #3.”

Now, the heroes behind the convention are planning to host #3.5 next May.

“Our paid vendors get to keep their spot for next year,” the post reads, noting there’s a waitlist in place for vendors trying to sign up.

“We understand how important this event is to our fans and vendors and look forward to our next gathering.”

The convention is scheduled to take place May 1, 2021.

“stay safe and be a super neighbour.”

