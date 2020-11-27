Update: COVID-19 case confirmed at CNB Middle School

Two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Kelowna schools today

Update, 3:00 p.m.

Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Kelowna school, this time at Constable Neil Bruce (CNB) Middle School.

School District 23 announced the exposure Friday (Nov. 27) afternoon, saying the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the Constable Neil Bruce Middle School community,” stated the school district.

Original:

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Quigley Elementary School in Kelowna.

School District 23 confirmed the case Friday (Nov. 27) morning, saying the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“Interior Health (IH) has asked the school community to self-monitor for symptoms,” stated SD23 in an email.

The school district further explained the safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains their highest priority.

They will be working with IH to support any further necessary actions, and will support ongoing communication to the Quigley Elementary community.

Yesterday, more than five schools in the Kelowna area had community members test positive for the virus.

