COVID-19 case reported at Armstrong daycare

IH letter says positive case was present at Little Seedlings Daycare Oct. 22 and 23

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reportedly identified at an Armstrong daycare.

In an email dated Oct. 27, Interior Health informed Little Seedlings Daycare, located beside Highland Park Elementary School, that a person who tested positive for the virus was present at the daycare on Oct. 22 and 23.

IH’s email recommended all students and staff who attended the daycare on those days must self-isolate until the end of the day on Nov. 6.

“If you or your child develops any symptoms of respiratory illness, please continue to isolate and call your nearest Interior Health COVID-19 Community Collection Centre for an appointment,” the email states.

IH is monitoring the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed, according to the letter.

Little Seedlings has not responded to phone calls seeking confirmation, and Interior Health does not publicly confirm individual cases of COVID-19 unless an borader public outbreak has occurred.

IH will instead follow up directly with anyone who may have been exposed.

“Interior Health supports messaging to parents to ensure appropriate information is shared,” an IH spokesperson said in an emailed response Friday.

“Interior Health has not ordered the closure of any schools or daycares,” the spokesperson added.

