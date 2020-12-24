Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve
No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths
B.C. heads into the Christmas weekend with 582 additional cases of COVID-19, with continuing high concentration of infection the Fraser Health region.
There were 326 new diagnosed cases in Fraser Health for the 24 hours to Dec. 24, 107 in Vancouver Coastal, 71 in Interior Health, 68 in Northern Health and 10 on Vancouver Island.
more to come…
BC legislatureCoronavirus
