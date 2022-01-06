The COVID-19 case map for Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. (BC CDC)

The COVID-19 case map for Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. (BC CDC)

COVID-19 cases skyrocket in South Okanagan Similkameen

Penticton saw 155 cases alone to end 2021

The South Okanagan Similkameen saw almost 250 cases of COVID-19 to end 2021.

Over the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, there were 248 cases reported, compared to just 42 the week before.

Penticton saw the largest spike in cases, growing from 26 reported over Dec. 19 to 25, up to 155 over the most recent week of data available from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

By Dec. 31, close to half of all cases in the Interior Health area were from the Omicron variant.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees postpone games due to COVID-19

In the Similkameen Valley, cases shot up in Princeton by an entire magnitude, rising from a single case over Dec. 19 to 25, up to 20 cases over the most recent week.

Keremeos also rose from three cases up to 10 over the same week.

Both Summerland and the Southern Okanagan local health areas recorded six cases over Dec. 19 to 25. Over the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, Summerland’s cases swelled to 41 and the Southern Okanagan recorded 22 new cases.

That is the highest number of cases recorded to date in Summerland.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s first baby of 2022 born to Lee Creek couple
Next story
Crashes increase 138% in January in Southern Interior

Just Posted

A jack-knifed semi-truck on Highway 97 in Lake Country caused some delays and detours for motorists Thursday afternoon. (Nicole Swanson photo)
Jack-knifed logging truck jams Lake Country traffic

Ryan Price, who grew up in Vernon, has been missing from Burnaby since Dec. 20. (RCMP photos)
UPDATE: Missing Burnaby man who grew up in Vernon found

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Castlegar Rebels, seen here during a game in December, are among the four KIJHL teams to report positive COVID-19 cases on their rosters. Photo: Jim Bailey
UPDATED: KIJHL games postponed after 4 teams report COVID-19 cases

A 35-unit affordable housing development has broken ground for Indigenous peoples near the Okanagan Landing Plaza. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Affordable Indigenous housing breaks ground in Vernon