COVID-19: City of Vernon Ambassadors speak to hundreds over Easter weekend

Six ambassadors toured local parks, public spaces, to remind residents of social distancing

A team of six City of Vernon Ambassadors took their bicycles to the pathways over the Easter long weekend to remind residents to maintain social distancing while enjoying the city’s parks and public spaces.

Ambassadors, donning bright green T-shirts, spoke with a few hundred people over the four-day weekend, the city said.

They discussed how physical distancing could help contain the spread of COVID-19 during these unprecedented times.

Communications and grants manager Christy Poirier said the ambassadors were really well received by members of the community and there were no significant issues.

“Several residents expressed their gratitude for having the parks open so they could get outside with members of their household and maintain physical distancing from others,” she said. “Many people also expressed gratitude for seeing the ambassadors in parks and public spaces, promoting physical distancing and directives of the provincial health officer.”

The City of Vernon extended its thanks to citizens who continue to follow the directives outlined by British Columbia’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, and continue to maintain physical distance of at least two metres, practising good hand washing and staying at home as much as possible.

The ambassadors will be out in parks and public spaces next weekend (April 17) and the city will reassess the program as the COVID-19 situation continues to be a fast-moving event.

Just Posted

