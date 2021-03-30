The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort posted online that it’s experiencing staff shortages due to COVID-19 and will be unable to open March 31.

“No lifts will be operation and access to the mountain will be prohibited,” reads an update from the company on their website.

The resort was expected to close for the season on April 5. In its latest update, it does not say if the closure will go beyond one day or if it will reopen April 1.

Black Press Media has reached out to the resort for more information.

The company said if customers have passes for March 31, they should contact guest services at the resort for credit or refunds.

On March 29, the province forced Whistler Blackcomb to close during a spike in COVID-19 cases. The province has not revealed how many cases are connected to the coastal resort.

In an earlier update, the Revelstoke Mountain Resort said it was committed to staying open until closing day, which is six days away.

More to come

