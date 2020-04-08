COVID-19: Coldstream bans burning; campfires OK

Following recent provincial announcements, open burning period is hereby cancelled

Open burns are hereby cancelled in the District of Coldstream until further notice, effective April 8, 2020, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, backyard campfires for cooking purposes are still permitted. (File photo)

All open burning in Coldstream is prohibited until further notice, but backyard campfires for cooking purposes are still OK.

The District of Coldstream announced the changes April 8 on the heels of recent provincial announcements.

On March 26, the Ministry of Environment, along with health partners, issued open burning restrictions in High Smoke Sensitively Zones until April 15.

This was extended April 7. Now, provincewide burning restrictions are to come into effect April 16 at noon — campfires are still allowed.

The ban applies to Category 2 and 3 open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns and the use of burn barrels. These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within British Columbia, unless specified otherwise.

“These open burning prohibitions will reduce demands on firefighting resources and help protect the health and safety of the public, as well as BC Wildfire Service staff. They will also help reduce the impact of wildfire smoke on air quality and public health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The District of Coldstream’s open burn prohibition went into effect April 8 until further notice.

The Open Burning period, originally scheduled to begin April 17, has been cancelled.

“This action is being taken in support of recent decisions made provincially,” the district said in a statement.

