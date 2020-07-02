The District of Coldstream is prepared to welcome back members of the public to its council chambers as of July 6, 2020, after implementing COVID-19 safety protocols. (Morning Star file photo)

COVID-19: Coldstream council ready to welcome back public

Seven individauls can attend council meetings as of July 6 amid pandemic

Members of the public will once again be welcomed in the District of Coldstream’s council chambers.

Starting July 6 at the district’s Committee of the Whole meeting, at least seven members of the public will be let in — in addition to council and staff members.

The district has implemented several protocols that members of the public, elected officials, meeting attendees and staff must adhere to to ensure the health and safety of everyone amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and seats cannot be reserved for latecomers. The maximum number of individuals permitted in council chambers will be kept at seven to maintain appropriate physical distancing protocols alongside staff and council numbers.

Protocols will be posted before entering council chambers and are available online at coldstream.ca.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Coronavirus

