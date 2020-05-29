COVID-19: Coldstream district office set to open

Safety measures in place to protect staff, public upon June 1 reopening

The municipal office in the District of Coldstream will reopen Monday with several safety protocols in place to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and the members of the public.

The office was first closed March 18 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Effective June 1, the District of Coldstream office will reopen to the public and front counter service for bill payments and general inquiries will be open for walk-in visitors.

All other essential services, such as development inquiries, building permits, cemetery, utilities, public works and administration will still be coordinated through appointments.

The district said contacting the office by phone or email is still the fastest method for immediate service.

Members of the public are asked to obey all signage upon entering and exiting the office, maintain physical distancing, use the hand sanitizer station and fill out paperwork in advance to streamline visits at the office.

Residents are encouraged to utilize phone or internet banking for all available bill payments.

“Please contact the office for any assistance with setting this up,” the district said in a statement issued May 29.

“The District of Coldstream appreciates your patience and cooperation at this time.”

