COVID-19: Coldstream municipal office looks to reopen

The District of Coldstream offices are set to reopen to the public May 15.

The offices first closed March 18 to help curb the spread of COVID-19, but the district continued to operate remotely.

The office remains remotely open for business and staff is availble by phone or email.

All essential services that require meeting face-to-face is done by appointment only.

The district continues to monitor the public health updates related to the pandemic and will continue to follow the directives set by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry moving forward.

