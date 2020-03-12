COVID-19 concerns cancels Vernon’s national ski championships

Safety and health of athletes No. 1 priority for Nordiq Canada and Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club

The 2020 Canadian Ski Championships have been cancelled due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

The eight-day event slated for March 25 at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre was expected to draw more than 650 of North America’s best cross-country skiers, including Olympians and World Cup athletes, won’t be going ahead, Nordiq Canada said.

It was expected the event would have an estimated $2.3-million impact on the region.

“The safety and health of athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff is, and will always be, our top priority,” Nordiq Canada said in a statement.

“COVID-19 is a fast-evolving situation globally and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our broader sport community with regards to handling the situation we are all facing.”

The decision was made in consultation with the local organizing committee at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club.

“We are grateful to the significant amount of preparation work invested by the organizing committee who were excited to welcome the nation’s best skiers to their trails near Vernon,” Nordiq Canada said, noting it looks forward to working with the local club on staging future events.

The City of Vernon invested a $10,000 grant in December 2019 to assist with tent rentals and trailers for the event. Other municipalities also invested a significant amount of money to support the national event.

Nordiq Canada announced it was ready to host the best in Vernon only three days before cancelling the event amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

The Morning Star has reached out to 2020 Canadian Ski Championships for further comment and are awaiting a response.

