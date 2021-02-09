COVID-19 confirmed at Armstrong Elementary

(A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Armstrong Elementary, with exposure dates listed as Feb. 1, 3, 4 and 5, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)

Interior Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Armstrong Elementary.

In a letter to parents Sunday, Feb. 7, principal Corrine Langston said a person within the school community tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health lists the potential exposure dates as Feb. 1, 3, 4 and 5.

Students are advised to continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway. Interior Health will follow up directly with anyone believed to have been exposed.

“If you have not been contacted by Interior Health Authority, or myself as directed by Interior Health, it has bee n determined that you or your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19,” Langston said.

Brendan Shykora

