COVID-19: District of Coldstream office closure continues through April

Business being done remotely through phone, email or by appointment for essential services

The District of Coldstream offices will remain closed to the public until the end of April.

The district remains open remotely for business with staff available by phone or email. Any essential services that require meeting with staff will be done by appointment only.

It was on March 18 that the district took the necessary action of closing its municipal offices to the public to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The District of Coldstream continues to monitor the public health updates related to COVID-19 which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.



