COVID-19: Downtown Vernon bookstore closes temporarily as ‘sanitization impossible’

A bookstore in downtown Vernon has decide to temporarily shut its doors amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic because books can’t be sanitized.
Expressions of Time made a post to its Facebook page expanding on its decision making process.
Staff referred to the federal government’s recommendation that members of the public avoid going out for “non-essential reasons.”
“I would love to say I am an essential service,” staff said. “But, due to the nature of what we sell, sanitizing is impossible.”
The bookstore said it is looking at other shopping options, but its unclear what that would look like at the moment.
Updates will be posted regularly to Expressions of Time’s Facebook page.
“Our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of our staff, customers and community,” the used bookstore staff said in a statement.
“Thanks everyone for your support now and in the future, as all of us small businesses are appreciative.”
