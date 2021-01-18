COVID-19 exposure at Enderby elementary

Member of school community tests positive for virus

A member of the M.V. Beattie Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued Jan. 17, 2021. (photo submitted)

Someone within the M.V. Beattie school community in Enderby has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The school issued a statement Sunday, Jan. 17, alerting families of the possible exposure to COVID-19 between Jan. 11-12, 2021.

The individual who tested positive is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, the notice reads.

The school is now working with Interior Health while undertaking contact tracing to determine if anyone else in the school community were in contact with this person.

If anyone else is at risk or should be tested for the virus, the health authority will contact them directly. Those who may be contacted by IH are reminded to follow the advice provided.

Those who aren’t contacted by IH have been deemed not at risk of developing COVID-19.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remain our highest priority,” the letter from principal Gene Doray reads. “Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Students are urged to continue coming to school while contact tracing is completed and parents are to continue daily health checks.

Last month, a member of Enderby’s high-school community tested positive for COVID-19, with exposure dates listed as Dec. 13-14.

READ MORE: UPDATE: COVID-19 confirmed at two Vernon schools

READ MORE: Enderby high school sees case of COVID-19

