COVID-19 exposure at Merritt pub

The exposure happened on Sept. 19 at the pub of the Coldwater Hotel

Anyone who attended the pub at the Coldwater Hotel on Sept. 19 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Interior Health is advising people who were at the pub during this time to self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms. Public health contact tracing is underway and, where possible, the health authority is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals who may need a test should call their family physician, nurse practitioner or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Interior Health reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Information on public exposures to COVID-19 within the Interior Health region is available here.

Take the COVID-19 self-assessment test at https://bc.thrive.health/.

