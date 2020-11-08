Rose Valley Elementary School. (Contributed)

COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Elementary School

SD23 announced exposures at four schools on Sunday

Interior Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in another West Kelowna school.

A member of the Rose Valley Elementary school community has tested positive for the virus, the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) announced on Sunday, Nov. 8.

This is the fourth exposure announcement issued by SD23 today.

The school district also announced exposures at Glenrosa Middle School (one case), Dr. Knox Middle School (one case) and Kelowna Secondary School (four cases).

All of the positive cases are in self-isolation with support from local public health teams. Those who were potentially exposed will be followed up with by Interior Health directly.

Several other schools in the Kelowna area have faced COVID-19 exposures over the past few weeks. A timeline of all cases within SD23 schools can be viewed below:

READ MORE: Single case of COVID-19 announced at West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Middle School

READ MORE: More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

