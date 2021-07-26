COVID-19 exposure closes popular Kelowna restaurant

Central Kitchen + Bar will be closed from now until July 29

Central Kitchen and Bar will be closed until July 30 after a COVID-19 exposure at the restaurant. (Central Kelowna/Facebook)

A popular Kelowna restaurant will be closed in the next few days as staff deal with a COVID-19 exposure.

Central Kitchen + Bar posted on social media that the restaurant will be closed from July 26 to 30 after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The owners said they wanted to be transparent with the community about the situation.

“We feel it our social responsibility to close for a short period of time to ensure we are doing our part in curbing the spread throughout our neighbourhood,” they said.

They added the goal is to help minimize the spread of the virus in the downtown Kelowna area.

“This is not an easy decision but Central has always operated with the health and well-being of our staff and customers at the forefront of our business operations.”

The exposure at Central comes two days after news of a COVID-19 cluster at Gotham nightclub was made public.

