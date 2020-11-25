COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus

School District 83 says member of school community self-isolating at home

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)

School District 83 and Interior Health are responding to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus.

According to the health authority, the potential exposure dates were Nov. 17 and 18.

In an email to the Observer, a School District 83 spokesperson explained a member of the Salmon Arm Secondary-Sullivan school community tested positive for COVID-19, and that they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“Interior Health has identified and School District No. 83 has notified (by email and phone call) those individuals required to self-monitor (monitor symptoms while continuing to come to school) and those required to self-isolate (remain home, with school work provided remotely),” reads a Nov. 24 post on the Salmon Arm Secondary website.

“If you have not been contacted by Interior Health or the school, you have NOT been identified as being potentially exposed.”

A letter, dated Nov. 24, has been provided to all students, families and staff members about the exposure. It explains the health authority is performing contact tracing, and that it will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious.

Read more: Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna elementary school

Read more: COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna middle school

“Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact,” reads the letter. “If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that you (if you are a staff member) or your child (if you are a parent/guardian) is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

“To ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, we will not be providing additional details.”

The school district spokesperson commented the safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority.

“School District No. 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap) will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

“Our school and school district will continue to work closely with Interior Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community.”

A copy of the school district’s COVID-19 safety plan can be found at sd83.bc.ca.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident
Next story
Swim, skate and play fees rise 5% in Vernon

Just Posted

Okanagan Sleigh & Wagon are on board for the 2020/2021 season up at SilverStar Mountain. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Horse sleigh rides on board at SilverStar

Okanagan Sleigh & Wagon running fourth year of magical adventures

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is looking to the community to support its programming, which VantageOne Credit Union is matching for Giving Tuesday. (VPAG image)
Vernon art gallery gets a boost for Giving Tuesday

VantageOne Credit Union matching donations

Vernon’s fall leaf clear bag pick-up program is experiencing a slight delay, the city said Nov. 24, 2020. (Stock photo)
Vernon leaf pick-up program delayed

A higher participation rate has put the program slightly behind schedule

Evergreens, especially berry-producing varieties, can provide colour and interest to your garden in the winter snows. (Pixabay photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: Coldframes give leg up on spring planting

Columnist Jocelyne Sewell plans winter planting ahead of December

A new dog licensing program, a partnership of the Regional District of North Okanagan and DocuPet, has raised more than $1,600 for the Vernon and District branch of the BC SPCA since its launch three weeks ago. (Photo submitted)
New program raising funds for Vernon SPCA branch

More than $1,600 raised in three weeks since the new dog licensing program started

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

The City of Salmon Arm erected a fence around the Ross Street Plaza on Nov. 24/2020, citing reasons centering on safety and security due to camping by people who don’t have homes. The closure is temporary but it’s not known when it will be reopened. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
City of Salmon Arm erects fence around public plaza to prevent camping

Lieutenant says lack of public space affects people without homes but he understands city’s decision

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus

School District 83 says member of school community self-isolating at home

Gord Portman has been reunited with his dog Zippy after reaching out to the community for help covering the cost of Zippy’s surgery. Zippy had successful mouth surgery Nov. 19, 2020 and has made a full recovery since. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton rallies to save dog’s life

Gord Portman reached out to the community to help with the cost of his dog’s surgery

Ashley Stone’s Village App is one of the semi-finalists for the Total Mom Pitch. (The Village App - Facebook)
Kelowna mom’s app semi-finalist in Canada’s Total Mom Pitch

Ashley Stone is developing an app called Village, a community-based messaging platform where people can ask for and offer help

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

Most Read