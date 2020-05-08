The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host two federal MPs, Rachel Bendayan and Terry Beech, in a virtual town hall session to answer questions and discuss government supports for businesses amid COVID-19 on May 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Chamber of Commerce)

COVID-19: Feds to answer local business questions in Vernon

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce to host virtual town all meeting May 14

The COVID-19 pandemic has most business owners asking questions and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to get those sought-after answers.

The chamber is hosting a virtual town hall meeting with federal Members of Parliament Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Small Business, and Terry Beech, the Liberal Caucus Chair for B.C.

The MPs will provide an overview of the federal supports available to businesses during the half-hour meeting May 14 at 1 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the town hall can register online at vernonchamber.ca.

READ MORE: White Heart campaign grows brighter in Vernon

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides sand and sandbags to combat localized flooding in Faulder

Just Posted

Vernon’s Roster revamps amid COVID-19 downtime

Owners plan for late-June opening of squash club, sports bar, following renos, pandemic

COVID-19: Feds to answer local business questions in Vernon

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce to host virtual town all meeting May 14

New lane to streamline commercial dumpers at North Okanagan landfill

Authorized Commercial Vehicles lane to open May 14 at Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility

History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories

Recording Vernonites’ experiences amid pandemic important job for historians

COVID-19: Some time before indoor rec reopens in Vernon, director says

City of Vernon Recreation Services looks to province for guidelines on reopening programs, camps

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides sand and sandbags to combat localized flooding in Faulder

Instructional videos provided on COVID-19 sandbagging procedure

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach

Some area residents are unhappy with the removal of a fence surrounding Sarsons Beach Park

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Group of young people in Shuswap stay full of hope for future despite tough times

Salmon Arm founder of Mirella Projct has lots of ideas for creating a sustainable community

Salmon River flood watch in Shuswap causing less consternation than previous years

High stream flow advisory currently, high temperatures and heavy rains would create threat

Funds authorized for boat dock in Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves $60,000 for project

Most Read