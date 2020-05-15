The Ironman Canada race in Penticton is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Western News file)

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ironman Canada race in Penticton, scheduled for Aug. 30, will not take place.

The City of Penticton announced Friday the race will be postponed until Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event was expected to draw around 2,500 athletes to the area.

“We are very disappointed for the athletes, volunteers and our community to miss out on such an important and exciting event, but we must prioritize the health and safety of all those involved,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“We look forward to welcoming Ironman Canada home to Penticton in 2021.”

B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has stated no large events will be held this summer.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

The city explained that the B.C. Government’s restart plan, released last week, identifies the return of mass gathering events within phase four of the plan, and states that the return of these activities will be conditional on at least one of the following: wide vaccination, community immunity, or broad successful treatments.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

READ MORE: Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

VIDEO: Downtown Vernon businesses reopening amid COVID-19

The Downtown Vernon Association put together a video with business owners to update customers

COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Keep distance, follow provincial directives, stay and support local over Victoria Day holiday

PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Parade in appreciation of healthcare workers went past Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday evening

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

‘It feels surreal’: Armstrong grad wins $80K UBC scholarship

Aidan Eglin is a recipient of the prestigious Schulich Leader Award

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice offers service for patients

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

Editorial: New math may prompt parents to send kids back to school

Province announces greater detail on plans for Jan. 1 in-class instruction

Most Read